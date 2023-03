Diamond Sports Expected to File for Bankruptcy This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Carrying roughly $8 billion in debt following a $10.6 billion deal to acquire 21 regional sports networks (RSNs) from Disney in 2019, the broadcast company, a subsidiary of Sinclair that operates the Bally Sports brand, is now widely expected to file for bankruptcy by the end of the week. At least it's not a bank.