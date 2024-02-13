|
13.02.2024 13:05:00
Diamondback Energy Follows ExxonMobil and Occidental Petroleum with a Permian Megadeal
The consolidation wave in the oil patch has washed over another producer. Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) has struck a deal to acquire privately held rival Endeavor Energy Resources for $26 billion. The acquisition will create a premier producer focused on the resource-rich Permian Basin. The merger of Diamondback and Endeavor follows in the footsteps of recent deals by ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), which are bulking up their positions in the Permian Basin. Like those deals, the Diamondback-Endeavor tie-up will likely spark additional consolidation among oil companies. Diamondback Energy is merging with Endeavor Energy Resources in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $26 billion, which includes the assumption of Endeavor's debt. The company will issue 117.3 million shares and pay $8 billion in cash. It plans to fund the cash portion of the deal with cash on hand, borrowings under its credit facility, and new debt. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)mehr Analysen
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Buy
|UBS AG
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.12.23
|ExxonMobil Buy
|UBS AG
|21.04.22
|ExxonMobil Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.03.22
|ExxonMobil Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.06.22
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Diamondback Energy Inc
|154,12
|-0,41%
|ExxonMobil Corp. (Exxon Mobil)
|94,91
|-0,52%
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|53,85
|0,94%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten im Blick: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen -- Nikkei letztlich stark
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach. An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. Während der Handel auf dem chinesischen Festland weiterhin ruht, konnte der Nikkei in Japan am Dienstag anziehen.