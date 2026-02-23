Diamondback Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1J6Y4 / ISIN: US25278X1090
|
23.02.2026 23:23:08
Diamondback Energy Swings To Q4 Loss On Impairment Charge
(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported fourth-quarter and full-year results for the year 2025.
Total revenues for the fourth quarter were $3.38 billion, down from $3.71 billion in the prior-year quarter. Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids sales fell to $3.03 billion from $3.47 billion.
Net loss was $1.46 billion, compared with net income of $1.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Loss per share was $5.11, versus earnings per share of $3.67 a year ago.
The company posted a loss from operations of $2.78 billion, compared with operating income of $1.41 billion a year earlier, primarily reflecting a $3.65 billion impairment of oil and natural gas properties recorded in the quarter.
For the full year, total revenues increased to $15.03 billion from $11.07 billion in 2024. Net income was $1.66 billion, down from $3.34 billion in 2024. Earnings per share were $5.73, compared with $15.53 in the previous year. Income from operations declined to $1.27 billion from $4.40 billion in the prior year.
FANG is currently trading on the aftermarket at $168.50, down $5.32 or 3.06 percent on the Nasdaq.
