Diamondback Energy Aktie

Diamondback Energy ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J6Y4 / ISIN: US25278X1090

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16.11.2026 13:19:07

Diamondback Energy To Acquire Double Eagle Assets For $2.15 Bln And 15.56 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), an independent oil and natural gas company, said Monday that it has agreed to acquire certain subsidiaries of Double Eagle IV Midco, LLC and Double Eagle V Midco, LLC for approximately 15.56 million shares of Diamondback and $2.15 billion in cash.

The deal is valued at approximately 4 times estimated 2027 EBITDA and is expected to immediately boost cash flow per share, free cash flow per share and net asset value per share. It is also expected to be leverage neutral.

The cash portion of the transaction will be funded through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the company's credit facility and proceeds from term loans.

The acquisition represents Diamondback's buyout of the 40% stake in its 2022 partnership with Double Eagle that it does not already own. The deal will increase its operated working interest and the value of existing high-return projects, while adding more undeveloped inventory in the Midland Basin. Diamondback said it does not need to add rigs or make significant changes to its development plan.

The company expects the transaction to close on December 21, 2026.

In pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, Diamondback Energy shares are down more than 1% after closing at $184.93 on Friday.

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Diamondback Energy Inc 163,62 -2,34% Diamondback Energy Inc

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