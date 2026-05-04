Star Bulk Carriers Aktie

Star Bulk Carriers für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AM06 / ISIN: MHY8162K2046

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04.05.2026 14:21:19

Diana Commences Tender Offer To Purchase All Genco Stock

(RTTNews) - Diana Shipping (DSX), a shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels that owns approximately 14.8% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK), announced that it has commenced a tender offer through its subsidiary, 4 Dragon Merger Sub, to purchase all outstanding shares of Genco common stock at $23.50 per share in cash. The Offer is scheduled to expire on June 2, 2026.

Diana submitted its initial proposal of $20.60 per share on November 24, 2025, and increased it to $23.50 per share on March 6, 2026. The Genco Board rejected both proposals without any engagement.

Diana has also entered into a definitive agreement with Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to sell 16 of Genco's vessels for $470.5 million in cash upon completion of the acquisition.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Genco shares are up 1.02 percent to $24.78.

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