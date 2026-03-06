Diana Shipping Aktie

Diana Shipping für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0D9BX / ISIN: MHY2066G1044

06.03.2026 18:05:02

Diana Shipping In Partnership With Star Bulk Raise Takeover Bid For Geneco Shipping, Stock Falls

(RTTNews) - Friday, Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), which owns about 14.8 percent stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), announced that it has increased its all-cash offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the company for $23.50 per share.

The increased offer, made in partnership with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK), reflects Diana's continued belief in the financial and strategic merits of the proposed acquisition, and its commitment to delivering enhanced value to all Genco shareholders.

The revised proposal is backed by $1.433 billion of fully committed financing, arranged by DNB Carnegie and Nordea, with participation from leading international banks.

Concurrently, Star Bulk has entered into a definitive agreement with Diana to acquire 16 Genco vessels for $470.5 million in cash upon completion of Diana's acquisition of Genco.

Currently, GNK is trading at $21.93, down 5.31 percent, and DSX is moving down 6.52 percent, to $2.36 on the New York Stock Exchange. Meanwhile, SBLK is falling 4.58 percent, to $23.48 on the Nasdaq.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Diana Shipping IncShs 2,02 -7,69% Diana Shipping IncShs
Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd 19,07 -4,22% Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd
Star Bulk Carriers Corp 20,33 -3,88% Star Bulk Carriers Corp

