Diana Shipping Raises Offer To $27.34/shr To Acquire Genco Shipping

(RTTNews) - Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), a shipping company, Wednesday announced that it has increased its offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) not already owned by it to a total implied value of $27.34 per share comprising of $24.80 per share in cash plus one Diana share valued at $2.54 based on Diana's volume-weighted average price per share for the 30 days ended on June 16.

Diana Shipping is the largest shareholder of Genco Shipping and with this acquisition Diana plans top create one of the largest and most capable dry bulk operators in the world.

The revised offer represents 53 percent premium to Genco's closing share price on November 21, 2025, the last trading day before Diania initial acquisition proposal and a 6 percent premium o Genco's net asset value and 16 percent premium to Genco's closing share price of $23.51 on June 16.

Further, the cash component of the revised offer remains fully financed with $1.433 billion in committed financing from six leading international banks with no financing condition. Additionally, the company has urged Genco to delay its Annual Meeting currently scheduled for June 18 to allow Genco shareholders sufficient time to evaluate its increased offer.

In pre-market activity, DSX shares were trading at $2.30, down 0.04% and GNK shares were trading at $24.57, up 4.55% on the New York Stock Exchange.