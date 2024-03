Diary of a first-time buyer: ‘Five brokers, four offers - but at last I’m a homeowner’

Though spending £2,000-plus a month on rent seemed ridiculous, buying a property was not an easy optionFirst-time buyers: how to pick a mortgage and the best UK deals Dream homes for first-time buyers in England – in picturesI started looking into buying a property in June 2022 – partly driven by my parents, who thought the £2,040 a month I was paying in rent was ridiculous. They weren’t wrong.I knew I would love to own somewhere, but from listening to the news and what I knew of the London housing market, I thought it was out of my reach. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel