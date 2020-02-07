dicentra announces International Probiotic Association (IPA) membership

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dicentra, a leading clinical research organization (CRO) and regulatory consulting firm for the natural health product, nutraceutical and dietary supplement industries, announces 2020 membership with the International Probiotics Association ("IPA").

"dicentra has long been a leader in regulatory expertise and research pertaining to probiotics. We are thrilled to join our IPA member colleagues and bring sound clinical research to this innovative and rapidly expanding industry," said Peter Wojewnik, VP of Growth, Marketing, and Sales at dicentra.

"The integrity of the probiotics industry and our association is reinforced by the membership of a contract research organization and regulatory consultant like dicentra," said George Paraskevakos, IPA's Executive Director. "We're happy to have dicentra join us and add to our unified global voice of probiotics."

dicentra's clinical research of probiotics aims to substantiate their safety and efficacy across a wide range of uses as well as supporting novel health claims for unique product differentiation.

Visit dicentra as they exhibit at VitaFoods Europe from May 12-14, 2020 in Geneva, Switzerland; IFT20 Food Expo from July 13-15, 2020 in Chicago; and SupplySide West from October 27-30, 2020 in Las Vegas.

About dicentra

dicentra is a contract research organization and professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement, and provide all the necessary support for your products and operations, allowing you to gain market access while building confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our four business divisions: Life Sciences, Food Safety & Quality, Global Certifications, and Clinical Trials. Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 18,000 projects and serviced over 1,200 companies internationally.

dicentra is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and has an office in Guelph, Ontario. For more information, visit http://www.dicentra.com.

About International Probiotics Association (IPA)

The International Probiotics Association (IPA) is a global non-profit organization bringing together through its membership, the probiotic sector's stakeholders including but not limited to academia, scientists, health care professionals, consumers, industry and regulators.

