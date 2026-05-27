DICK'S Sporting Backs FY26 Adj. EPS, Net Sales Outlook; Declares Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) maintained its adjusted earnings and net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.27 to 14.27 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.50 to 14.50 per share on net sales between $22.1 billion and $22.4 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $13.70 to 14.70 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $13.50 to 14.50 per share on net sales between $22.1 billion and $22.4 billion.

On Tuesday, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.25 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock, payable in cash on June 26, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, DKS is trading on the NYSE at $228.00, down $6.14 or 2.62 percent.

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