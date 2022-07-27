|
DICK'S Sporting Goods Kicks Off Back-to-School with Roblox
Athletes can compete for style points at "DICK'S Sporting Goods High" via challenges, quests and obbys to outfit their avatar in the latest back-to-school gear
PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods today announced the launch of "School of Sport," an interactive experience on the Roblox platform that infuses sport and style and gives users a chance to compete in a variety of challenges, quests and obstacle courses ("obbys").
Consisting of six virtual spaces, "School of Sport" takes place at DICK'S Sporting Goods High and mimics the characteristics of a real-world high school, bringing the most compelling aspects of back-to-school onto Roblox.
"It is important for us to continue evolving the way we engage with consumers. We are excited to make our entrance into the Metaverse with 'School of Sport,' creating a space to share sport and style while also connecting with our younger athletes," said Ed Plummer, Chief Marketing Officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods.
DICK'S Sporting Goods is launching the brand's larger Sport Your Style back-to-school campaign, which is focused on versatility and encourages teens to own their individual style. While this theme is woven throughout the "School of Sport" experience, it is most prominent in the Roblox experience's first environment, The Locker Room, where the transition from sport to style commonly occurs in real-world school.
"School of Sport" by DICK'S Sporting Goods is currently live on Roblox and available by visiting: https://www.roblox.com/games/10319501620/School-of-Sport
How It Works: "School of Sport" by DICK'S Sporting Goods
About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.
DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.
Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
CONTACTS:
DICK'S Sporting Goods: (724) 273-5552, press@dcsg.com
Roblox: press@roblox.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-kicks-off-back-to-school-with-roblox-301593916.html
SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods
