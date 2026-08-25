Dick's Sporting Goods Aktie
WKN: 662541 / ISIN: US2533931026
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25.08.2026 13:30:03
DICK'S Sporting Goods Q2 Net Income Drops, Revises FY26 Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Tuesday, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) announced its financial results for the second quarter, reporting net income of $315 million, or $3.50 per share, compared to $381 million, or $4.71 per share, in the previous year.
On an adjusted basis, net income declined 10 percent, to $319 million, or $3.53 a share, from last year's $355 million, or $4.38 a share.
Net sales increased to $5.587 billion from $3.647 billion in the prior year.
The company revised its financial outlook for fiscal year 2026. It now expects earnings of $10.94 to $11.94 per share, adjusted earnings of $11.00 to $12.00 per share, and net sales of $21.9 billion to $22.2 billion for the period.
In pre-market hours, DKS is trading at $154.40, down 14.01 percent on the NYSE.
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