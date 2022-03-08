|
DICK'S Sporting Goods Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Same Store Sales Up 5.9%
(RTTNews) - Omni-channel sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income of $352.1 million, or $3.64 per share, an increase of 50% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $3.43, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Consolidated net income was $346.1 million, or $3.16 per share, an increase of 43% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net sales were $3.35 billion, an increase of 7.3% from a year ago. Consolidated same store sales increased 5.9%, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $3.31 billion in revenue.
For full year 2022, the company currently projects non-GAAP earnings per share to be approximately $11.70 to 13.10. Consolidated same store sales are currently projected to be in the range of negative 4% to flat. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $11.31.
Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods were up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.
