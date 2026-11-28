GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
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28.11.2026 16:12:02
Dick's Sporting Goods vs. GameStop: Which Retail Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
The retail landscape is shifting as traditional storefronts adapt to digital demands and specialized consumer niches. Deciding between Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) requires weighing massive scale against financial pivoting.
Dick's Sporting Goods has evolved into a global athletic powerhouse, serving everyone from professional athletes to sneaker enthusiasts. GameStop, once a mall staple for physical games, is now transitioning toward collectibles and digital assets. Both companies face unique headwinds in their respective markets, making their current valuations a critical point of comparison.
In the specialty retail stocks category, Dick's Sporting Goods operates as a leading omni-channel retailer. The company sells sports equipment, apparel, and footwear through multiple banners and 3,097 store locations. Major partners include Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), which accounted for approximately 31% of consolidated merchandise purchases in its latest annual report.
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Nachrichten zu GameStop Corp
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07.09.26
|Ausblick: GameStop legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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19.07.26
|GameStop extends pursuit of eBay despite Wall Street scepticism (Financial Times)
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11.06.26
|Short Squeeze und Volatility Squeeze: Unterschiede, Mechanismen und Risiken (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|GameStop-Aktie springt an: Anleger feiern Quartalsgewinn auf Rekordniveau (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu GameStop Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GameStop Corp
|23,98
|0,33%
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