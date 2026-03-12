DICK'S Sporting Sees Growth In FY26; Boosts Dividend 3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, sporting goods retailer DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and same store sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $13.70 to 14.70 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $13.50 to 14.50 per share on net sales between $22.1 billion and $22.4 billion.

Net sales for the DICK'S business are seen between $14.5 billion and 14.7 billion, with consolidated same store sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, and Foot Locker business between $7.6 billion and 7.7 billion, with consolidated same store sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On Wednesday, the Company's Board of Directors authorized and declared a 3 percent higher quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.25 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock, payable in cash on April 10, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 27, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, DKS is trading on the NYSE at $200.00, up $4.51 or 2.31 percent.

