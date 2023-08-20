|
20.08.2023 17:45:00
Did Amazon Just Do Shopify a Huge Favor?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have been locked in a battle for e-commerce supremacy in North America for years.Amazon pioneered e-commerce in the U.S., launching its website at the dawn of the World Wide Web, while Shopify came on the scene later, seizing an opportunity to provide an easy-to-use platform for e-commerce sellers.Shopify hasn't shied away from the battle with Amazon, either. CEO Tobi Lütke regularly refers to his company as "arming the rebels," a clear reference to Amazon.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!