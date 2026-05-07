Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
07.05.2026 05:30:00
Did Amazon Just Give This Logisitcs Stock a No-Brainer Buying Opportunity?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) set off a panic in the supply chain industry on Monday when it announced its new supply chain services business.Essentially, the company is opening up its logistics infrastructure, which powers its e-commerce business, to outside companies for the first time, with launch partners including Procter & Gamble and American Eagle Outfitters. Logistics stocks plunged on the announcement on Monday, and one of the hardest-hit companies was GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), which is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics company. GXO stock fell 18% on the news, a sign that investors believe Amazon represents a significant threat to the company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
13:06
|EnviaM will Gaspreis für Kunden stabil halten (dpa-AFX)
|
11:11
|Amazon baut in Enns erstes Verteilzentrum für Oberösterreich (APA)
|
05.05.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones präsentiert sich am Dienstagmittag fester (finanzen.at)
|
05.05.26