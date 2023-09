Did Amazon's Recent Move Just Make FedEx and UPS Stock Less Investible?

As a consumer, you probably haven't even noticed it, but last month Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) quietly restarted the third-party delivery service it shuttered in the midst of the pandemic.The service is not for everyone to use ... at least not yet. In fact, its current list of eligible customers is limited to merchants currently using Amazon.com as a selling platform. That doesn't mean the parcel in question must be sold through Amazon's online mall, though. The merchant just has to be an Amazon seller. It's also a low-frills service for the time being, limiting the transportation of these goods to ground-based options and promising no more than a five-day delivery time.Nevertheless, this is a prospective seed that mainstream logistics companies, like United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx (NYSE: FDX), don't want to see planted. Both delivery giants are already struggling in their own ways. If and when Amazon expands this rekindled initiative, FedEx and UPS will face even stiffer headwinds.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel