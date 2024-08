Did AMD Just Give Investors Reasons to Buy Nvidia?

In this video, I go over Advanced Micro Devices's (NASDAQ: AMD) second-quarter earnings report, which was good enough for the stock to jump 7%. But given the current valuation, does it still make sense to pick AMD over Nvidia?*Stock prices used were from the trading day of July 30, 2024. The video was published on July 30, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool