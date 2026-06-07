Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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07.06.2026 21:38:43
Did Anthropic and Google Just Give Investors 2.2 Billion Reasons to Buy the SpaceX IPO?
Ahead of SpaceX’s monster initial public offering (IPO), expected on Friday, June 12, the company is demonstrating just how quickly it can ramp up revenue.On June 5, SpaceX announced a massive, new, roughly three-year cloud service agreement with Google. SpaceX agreed to provide Google with access to roughly 110,000 Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs) and other compute infrastructure in SpaceX’s artificial intelligence data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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