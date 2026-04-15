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15.04.2026 13:30:00

Did Anthropic Just Crown CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks the AI Cybersecurity Stock Winners?

Earlier this month, Anthropic dropped its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model, Claude Mythos. However, because the company said it can easily identify and exploit software vulnerabilities, Anthropic said it will not release it to the public. Instead, it will give access to the large language model (LLM) to a select group of about 50 leading tech companies.Called Project Glasswing, the goal is for these companies to improve their cybersecurity defenses. Anthropic said Mythos has already found thousands of vulnerabilities across every major web browser and operating system. It noted it won't be long before bad actors look to use AI to exploit these vulnerabilities.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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CrowdStrike 354,65 2,09% CrowdStrike
Palo Alto Networks Inc 141,78 1,96% Palo Alto Networks Inc

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