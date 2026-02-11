Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
|
11.02.2026 14:15:00
Did Anthropic Just Give Investors Another DeepSeek Moment?
It's reminiscent of the market's 2025 reaction to DeepSeek, a Chinese start-up that seemed like it could deliver the same AI capabilities with a fraction of the hardware requirements. This "DeepSeek Moment" caused investors to rethink their assumptions. In this podcast, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe, Matt Frankel, and Jon Quast discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!