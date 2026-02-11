Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.02.2026 14:15:00

Did Anthropic Just Give Investors Another DeepSeek Moment?

It's reminiscent of the market's 2025 reaction to DeepSeek, a Chinese start-up that seemed like it could deliver the same AI capabilities with a fraction of the hardware requirements. This "DeepSeek Moment" caused investors to rethink their assumptions. In this podcast, Motley Fool contributors Tyler Crowe, Matt Frankel, and Jon Quast discuss:To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. When you're ready to invest, check out this top 10 list of stocks to buy.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Anthropic

mehr Nachrichten