18.06.2024 14:15:00

Did Apple Just Become the AI Stock to Beat?

It's been more than a year-and-a-half since ChatGPT was launched, and for much of that time, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) seemingly stood on the sidelines as its "Magnificent Seven" peers ran circles around it.Microsoft launched Ai product after AI product with the help of OpenAI. Nvidia raced to the top of the stock charts as its GPUs became the must-have hardware component of the AI era, and Alphabet deployed a wide range of AI tools, including its Gemini chatbot and the new AI overview available on Google Search.However, with the recent launch of Apple Intelligence at its annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple made clear that it hasn't been asleep at the AI wheel.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

