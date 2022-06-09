Did Apple Just Put a Nail in Matterport's Coffin?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It can be tough for technology start-ups that have a limited ability to defend their niches from the incursions of rivals. We live in a world where massive tech powerhouses have hundreds of billions of dollars in resources at their disposal. A tiny business can spend years gradually developing a useful new service and building the market for it, only to suddenly find itself competing with a tech titan.Take Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR), for example.The company's cameras and software help clients map out and create virtual representations of real-world spaces, and its spatial data platform has been winning over lots of fans. But high-growth tech companies -- especially ones that aren't generating profits -- have fallen out of favor among many investors in the current macroeconomic environment, and Matterport's share prices are down 75% so far in 2022.