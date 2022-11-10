|
10.11.2022 15:44:00
Did Apple Just Spell Doom for This Rare-Earth Elements Stock?
With rising demand for advanced computing hardware and renewable energy solutions, many investors have hope for the rare-earth elements (REEs) niche of the mining industry. These materials are prized for their high electric conductivity and magnetic properties, but they can be quite expensive to mine. Fortunately, just a trace amount of a REE like cerium, neodymium, lanthanum, or terbium can go a long way in the manufacture of all sorts of items from batteries to medical equipment.More REEs will be needed in the decade ahead and some estimates point to this corner of the mining industry growing at a double-digit percentage in the next five years or so. Most REE production takes place in China, so many investors looking for a U.S.-based company have landed on MP Materials (NYSE: MP) as a top way to invest in this space. It's the only publicly traded U.S.-based REE producer, and it's been a wild but profitable ride since MP became a publicly traded company a couple of years ago. But did Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just douse the party with cold water? Continue reading
