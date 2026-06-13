Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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13.06.2026 14:15:00
Did Berkshire Hathaway Just Make a $6.8 Billion Bet on a Housing Rebound?
Greg Abel replaced Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) at the start of 2026. Wall Street was waiting for him to make his first big move, which he did on May 31, when it was announced that Berkshire Hathaway was buying homebuilder Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) for $6.8 billion. What should investors read into this move? Perhaps not as much as some believe. When Warren Buffett was running the show at Berkshire Hathaway, investors were always trying to decipher his actions and words. The thought being that figuring out why Buffett was doing something would lead to other investment opportunities. Wall Street has continued down that same path with Buffett's successor, Greg Abel, with some arguing that the purchase of Taylor Morrison is a signal that a housing rebound is in the cards.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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