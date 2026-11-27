Institutional investment managers are required to disclose their holdings quarterly through Form 13F, provided they meet certain criteria, within 45 days of the end of every quarter. Wall Street pays close attention to disclosures from the most famous managers, including Bill Ackman, the founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital. And during the third quarter, Ackman oversaw what appears, at first glance, to be a significant decrease in Pershing Square Capital's stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). The fund apparently sold about two million of the tech leader's shares. Is Bill Ackman really bearish on Microsoft's prospects?

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Because hedge funds aren't required to disclose all of their financial assets, Form 13Fs do not necessarily capture a fund's full exposure to a particular company. That's what happened here. Ackman himself said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that although his fund sold roughly two million shares of Microsoft during the third quarter, it also purchased long-term options giving it the right to buy about two million Microsoft shares at approximately $310 apiece -- these aren't required to be disclosed in Form 13F. The billionaire also said that he remains bullish on Microsoft and believes the stock is undervalued.

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