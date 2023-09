Did Congress Steal Trillions From Social Security? The Answer Might Surprise You

Among America's numerous social programs, none lifts more people out of poverty each year than Social Security. As of 2021, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities estimates that 21.75 million people, including nearly 15.4 million seniors aged 65 and over, were being lifted above the federal poverty line due to their monthly Social Security benefit. Unfortunately, this vital program that provides benefits to approximately 66.7 million people each month -- 49.6 million of which are retired workers -- finds itself on shaky ground.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel