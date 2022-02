Did Corsair Gaming Stock Just Become a Parabolic Play?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ: CRSR) have been hammered badly over the past year, losing about 43% of their value as the company's pandemic-fueled surge of 2020 fizzled out in 2021.However, it looks like the worst is behind the video gaming hardware and peripherals provider. Its 2021 fourth-quarter results, which were released on Feb. 8, point toward an acceleration in its growth going forward. What's more, Corsair stock has started gaining some ground after a difficult start to 2022.Continue reading