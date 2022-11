Did Crocs Start to Become a Rock Star Again?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are taking big steps with their Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) these days. The maker of distinctive footwear closed out last week with back-to-back days of double-digit percentage gains. Crocs stock soared 14% after the company posted blowout financial results. It followed that up with an 11% pop on Friday. The stock is still trading for less than half of its all-time peak, but the 27% surge over the past two trading days finds it at a nine-month high. Let's walk a mile in Crocs' shoes. You may have to put up with some odd looks given the polarizing nature of Crocs -- both as a fashion statement and an investing decision -- but sometimes being comfortable is more important than what others might think. Image source: Crocs.Continue reading