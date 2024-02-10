10.02.2024 19:55:00

Did Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery Just Put the Nail in the Coffin for Traditional Cable TV?

The unrelenting cord-cutting movement already had the United States cable television industry on the ropes. Now the business may have just been dealt a knockout punch. Its single most important draw -- live sports broadcasts -- will soon no longer be predominantly tied to cable service providers.Once an anchor for the cable business, more and more sports programming has been making its way to streaming venues. A massive chunk of this programming is going to suddenly be made available online later this year. Cable company investors should be very concerned.Sports isn't exactly unheard of on streaming platforms. Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN+ offers a great deal of what its ESPN cable channel doesn't. Amazon's Prime aired the NFL's Thursday night games this past season. Paramount Global's Paramount+ and Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock gave their subscribers access to a bunch of NFL games this year as well. Notably, Paramount+ will air this year's NFL championship game on the streaming platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

