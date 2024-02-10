|
10.02.2024 19:55:00
Did Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery Just Put the Nail in the Coffin for Traditional Cable TV?
The unrelenting cord-cutting movement already had the United States cable television industry on the ropes. Now the business may have just been dealt a knockout punch. Its single most important draw -- live sports broadcasts -- will soon no longer be predominantly tied to cable service providers.Once an anchor for the cable business, more and more sports programming has been making its way to streaming venues. A massive chunk of this programming is going to suddenly be made available online later this year. Cable company investors should be very concerned.Sports isn't exactly unheard of on streaming platforms. Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) ESPN+ offers a great deal of what its ESPN cable channel doesn't. Amazon's Prime aired the NFL's Thursday night games this past season. Paramount Global's Paramount+ and Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Peacock gave their subscribers access to a bunch of NFL games this year as well. Notably, Paramount+ will air this year's NFL championship game on the streaming platform.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Walt Disneymehr Analysen
|08.01.24
|Walt Disney Buy
|UBS AG
|05.09.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.23
|Walt Disney Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.23
|Walt Disney Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|21.11.22
|Walt Disney Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|6,40
|-1,54%
|Fox Corp B
|25,20
|2,44%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Walt Disney
|100,44
|-1,89%
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|8,96
|-1,63%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.