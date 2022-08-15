|
15.08.2022 16:07:00
Did Disney Just Turn a Genius Move Into a Big Mistake?
Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) blew the market away with its second-quarter earnings report. It not only beat Wall Street predictions on its top and bottom lines but also catapulted the entertainment giant into the lead over rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) by adding 14.4 million new subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service.That's emboldening Disney to raise the price of Disney+ while introducing a new, lower-cost, ad-supported version as consumers have proven willing to pay for commercials. But pricing is a tricky business, and while tapping into this trend could be a genius move, Disney also might be making a big mistake by pricing both at a premium level.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
