Did Disney World Go Too Far This Time?

Fans of Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) domestic theme parks know that there are more tricks than treats for their pocketbooks when October rolls around. California's Disneyland raised admission prices two weeks ago. This week it was time for Disney World in Florida to follow suit.Disney's largest resort increased prices for its annual passes on Wednesday. It will cost you 3% to 7% more now for a year-round pass to Disney World 's collection of four theme parks and expanding number of experiences. As far as price hikes go, the boost is not as large as Disney and its rivals have pushed out in the past. It doesn't mean that the $30 to $100 increase across the resort's four tiers of annual passes isn't causing some rumbling online.Disney World is keeping its daily ticket prices the same for visits through October of next year. It is bumping prices 3% to 11% higher for its popular character meal, buffet, and family style dining experiences. Prices go up as labor and operating costs rise across all industries. There is no pixie dust to help Disney skate on that front.Continue reading