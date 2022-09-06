|
Did Domino's® Just Launch an Inflation Relief Deal? Oh Yes We Did!®
Customers who order online can take advantage of 20% off all menu-priced items
ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hold onto your seats! Domino's stores nationwide are offering 20% off all menu-priced items ordered online.
"It's no surprise that prices are up on nearly everything, from milk to eggs, gas and even delivery services," said Joe Jordan, Domino's president of U.S. and global services. "Nobody has been spared from inflation, including restaurants. We want to give customers a break, as they've been emptying their pockets all summer long, but shouldn't have to for delicious pizza."
Domino's 20% off deal is valid on all menu-priced items ordered online, for a limited time. Customers can take advantage of this deal for carryout and delivery.
"We hope customers partake in this great deal and treat themselves to their favorite menu items," Jordan said. "Everything on Domino's menu is 20% off – pizza, Stuffed Cheesy Bread, Chocolate Lava Crunch Cakes – you name it, it's included. Now is a great time to take advantage of this deal, as summer is coming to an end, school is beginning and football is kicking off."
Domino's 20% off deal is available through the following online ordering channels:
- Domino's website (dominos.com)
- Domino's ordering apps for iPad®, iPhone® and Android™
- Domino's AnyWare ordering platforms, including through Google Home, Alexa, Slack and Facebook Messenger
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 19,200 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of nearly $17.8 billion in 2021, with over $8.6 billion in the U.S. and over $9.1 billion internationally. In the second quarter of 2022, Domino's had global retail sales of over $4.0 billion, with over $2.0 billion in the U.S. and nearly $2.0 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 98% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2022. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino's achieve more than half of all global retail sales in 2021 from digital channels. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 75% of U.S. retail sales in 2021 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms, including those for Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and more. In 2019, Domino's announced a partnership with Nuro to further its exploration and testing of autonomous pizza delivery. In mid-2020, Domino's launched a new way to order contactless carryout nationwide – via Domino's Carside Delivery®, which customers can choose when placing a prepaid online order.
