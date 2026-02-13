Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
|
13.02.2026 16:15:00
Did Eli Lilly Just Make a Deal for Its Next Blockbuster Drug?
Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been the winner in the massive GLP-1 drug category, the class of medications that have proven extremely effective in lowering blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss.In fact, last year Lilly's medication -- called tirzepatide, which treats both type 2 diabetes and obesity -- became the best-selling drug on the planet. In doing so, it knocked Keytruda, the cancer immunotherapy drug made by Merck, off the throne. Tirzepatide is sold as Mounjaro for treating type 2 diabetes and as Zepbound for weight loss.Sales of tirzepatide have pushed Eli Lilly's stock 400% higher over the past five years. But apparently investors think that's old news. So far in 2026 Lilly's stock is down about 4%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
