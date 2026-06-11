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WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
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11.06.2026 13:35:00
Did Google Just Give Investors 30 Billion Reasons to Buy the SpaceX IPO?
Last week, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) disclosed a new cloud service agreement with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google through an amendment to its Form S-1. Demonstrating an ability to monetize artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure by supplying a hyperscaler marks an important expansion of SpaceX beyond rockets and satellites.With a total contract value of nearly $30 billion, did SpaceX stock just become a no-brainer buy with its initial public offering (IPO) looming on June 12? Read on to find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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