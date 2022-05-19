|
Did Home Depot Just Nail Its Last Good Quarter?
The parking lot at my local Home Depot (NYSE: HD) would seem to confirm the do-it-yourself center's first-quarter earnings results: It's always full of cars, and the aisles are crowded with customers (and you can never find an employee when you need one).Although the retailer beat expectations with a strong report allowing it to raise guidance for the full year, this just might be as good as it gets for Home Depot. The impact of inflation is going to catch up to consumers, along with rising gas prices and interest rates, and in fact, it might have already begun.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
