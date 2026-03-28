The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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28.03.2026 18:15:00
Did Investors Get Too Far Ahead of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Revolution? The Market Is Starting to Say Yes.
Investors have a long and storied history of finding a good idea and then collectively investing in it. The end result is lemming-like behavior that pushes stocks up to unsustainable heights. This is how bubbles arise. However, at some point, the reality of the investment idea and the price investors are paying collide, and investors start selling, triggering a rush for the exits. That's when the bubble bursts. The bubble-and-burst dynamic is so common that entire books have been written about it, with examples dating back to the Tulip Bulb Mania of the 1600s. So the fear about an artificial intelligence bubble isn't something to be ignored. If history is any guide, this technological advance will lead to investment excess. There are signs that it may have already reached that point.Tulip bulbs may seem like a silly example of investment excess, but that didn't stop the price of tulip bulbs from skyrocketing and then crashing. More recent examples of bubbles are a bit more serious. In fact, the last big bubble involved a technology of immense importance: the Internet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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