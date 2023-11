Did Investors Unfairly Punish AI Stock C3.ai on Monday?

The big shake-up in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry over the past few days rocked the foundations of numerous AI stocks. Among these was one of the sector's leading names, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), which rallied early on Monday before falling to close down by 4%. For those unaware, the major event occurred at OpenAI, the developer of the widely used AI flagship program ChatGPT. On Friday, OpenAI announced that co-founder and CEO Sam Altman was out, to be replaced on an interim basis by CTO Mira Murati. The move followed a board of directors review, which found that Altman "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel