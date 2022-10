Did Joe Biden Just Save Cannabis Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market closed lower on Thursday, with losses of around 1% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fared slightly better, but the move lower gave up some of the big gains from earlier in the week. Early Friday, stock index futures suggested a flat opening.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading