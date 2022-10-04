|
04.10.2022 16:03:00
Did Kim Kardashian Just Change the Game for Crypto Investors?
Kim Kardashian may have affected how cryptocurrencies will be treated by American regulators and lawmakers.She just settled a crypto-related cease-and-desist order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which means Kardashian's case won't set a legal precedent. Only proceedings that actually go to court can do that. But the penalty fee of $1.26 million is big enough to turn heads and change minds. That could be enough to shift the direction of future legal proceedings in the cryptocurrency space. Furthermore, the SEC complaint was based on a rather controversial idea that is of fundamental importance to the future of crypto trading and ownership.Crypto investors of the future may look back at Kardashian's settlement as a turning point in the quest for a solid legal framework around cryptocurrency assets. That could be both good and bad in the long run.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
