|
28.01.2024 12:36:00
Did Lockheed Martin Just Delay America's Return to the Moon?
Five years ago, then-President Donald Trump promised to put Americans back on the moon by 2024. Five years later, American astronauts are still cooling their heels down here on Earth. Although Artemis I successfully took off and flew to the moon in 2022, it didn't land on the moon, and there were no astronauts on board.Now it looks like we'll need to wait until 2026 (at the earliest) before we can land on the moon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
