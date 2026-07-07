Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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07.07.2026 17:00:00
Did Mark Zuckerberg Just Suggest That Meta Platforms May Have Invested Too Much Into Artificial Intelligence?
Many investors have grown concerned that tech companies, particularly hyperscalers, are spending too aggressively on artificial intelligence (AI). It's a touchy subject because if it turns out to be true, it could send share prices crashing. There's been a growing pushback on AI data centers from the public, and there is concern that many companies are using AI excessively (also known as "tokenmaxxing") without any real payoff. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently made an announcement that, while it sounds like it should unlock some growth opportunities for the business, may end up revealing a risk: that it's been spending too aggressively on AI.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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