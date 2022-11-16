|
Did Microsoft Just Save Nvidia Stock Investors?
Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and bullish news affecting this semiconductor giant. The most recent development is that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Nvidia recently announced a multiyear collaboration involving tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs and other networking and software solutions. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 16, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 16, 2022.Continue reading
