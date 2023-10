Did Moderna Just Jump Ahead of Rivals in a Potential Billion-Dollar Market?

The initial early pandemic vaccine race came to a close long ago, but there's a new race going on -- and one that could be worth billions of dollars in recurring revenue. I'm talking about the race to develop a single product that could protect the population from flu and coronavirus. Vaccine leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) are making gains in this competition, as is smaller rival Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).All three companies are studying combined vaccines in clinical trials, and so far, the results have been promising. This week, Moderna reported the latest from its phase 1/2 study and said it was ready to start a phase 3 trial. It even said it aims to launch its combined product in 2025. Did Moderna just jump ahead of its vaccine rivals?First, a little background on today's vaccine situation. Pfizer has been the leader, so far, with 65% share of the U.S. market in the first six months of this year. That's worked out fine for Moderna , though, as the company still has generated billions of dollars in revenue from its vaccine, peaking at more than $18 billion last year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel