Did Netflix Just Signal the End of the Bear Market?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Wall Street stayed in a good mood on Tuesday, building on Monday's gains with further advances. The size of the move higher wasn't quite as big as yesterday, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were all up in the neighborhood of 1% on the day.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading