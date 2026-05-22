Berkshir a Aktie
WKN DE: A0YCY4 / ISIN: US0846902056
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22.05.2026 06:15:00
Did New Berkshire Hathaway CEO Greg Abel Repeat Past Warren Buffett Mistakes?
The quarterly filing of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) Form 13F, revealing what moves the conglomerate made within its stock portfolio, is always a highly anticipated event for investors. Former CEO Warren Buffett is a legendary investor, so people no doubt wanted to see what moves Greg Abel made in his first quarter as chief executive.If I were an owner of Berkshire stock, though, I would be highly disappointed with Abel's actions. First, it appears Abel just dumped all of former Berkshire fund manager Todd Combs' picks, including some highly attractive businesses like Amazon, Visa, and Mastercard. Combs was one of two portfolio managers, along with Ted Weschler, that Buffett had hired to work with him, and he later took on the additional role of CEO of GEICO, one of Berkshire's most important insurance subsidiaries. After getting passed over to head Berkshire, he left in early December to lead JPMorgan Chase's $10 billion Strategic Investment Group. During the quarter, Berkshire fully exited 15 positions and almost all of its Constellation Brands stake. Along with newly added stocks, Berkshire went from owning 39 stocks at the end of last year to just 26 at the end of Q1. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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