Did Nike Just Give Investors What They've Been Waiting For?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market wasn't able to keep up its positive momentum on Monday, even after an extremely strong performance last week. Investors remain uncertain about how the economy will perform between now and the next time the Federal Reserve meets to discuss interest rate policy. By the end of the day on Monday, major market benchmarks were modestly lower, with the drops in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) being somewhat smaller than that of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading