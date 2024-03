Did Novo Nordisk Just Get a Jump on Eli Lilly?

One of the biggest themes in the pharmaceutical industry right now is the weight loss market. Demand for the newest diabetes and obesity treatments is through the roof. What's intriguing, however, is that these markets are dominated by just two players at the moment: Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO).Eli Lilly is the developer behind tirzepatide, which it markets as the diabetes medication Mounjaro and the weight loss drug Zepbound. Novo Nordisk's breakthrough drug semaglutide is the compound in three big hits: the diabetes treatments Ozempic and Rybelsus, and the weight loss drug Wegovy.While the race continues between these two pharma giants, Novo Nordisk may have just opened up a gap between itself and Lilly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel