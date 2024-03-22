|
22.03.2024 13:15:46
Did Nvidia Just Put a Nail in AMD's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Coffin?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) made a big splash at the company's annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC), called the "Woodstock of artificial intelligence" (AI). During CEO Jensen Huang's keynote address on Monday, he introduced the long-awaited Blackwell architecture. He called the new flagship processor, the GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip, the "world's most powerful chip" for AI.Beyond the industry-leading technical specifications, a revelation on Tuesday is being viewed as a blow to rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and could significantly hamper the company's AI aspirations.The GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip. Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
